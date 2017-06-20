Eye on Art: Jane Nemecek

Jane Nemecek is a resident of Cadillac with a passion for art, nature and community. As our Featured June Artist, it is an honor to have her Pastel Fine Art displayed as the first artist here in the 9&10 News Headquarters.

Jane’s passion for water movement, barn details and lighting arrangements in her pastel work shows her dedication and vision for how she see’s Northern Michigan beauty.

Meet Jane and see her work during the Cadillac Festival of the Arts on July 21-22 in Cadillac, MI.

(If you see the Cadillac Festival of the Arts poster, you also get to see a different style of Jane’s work featured on the 49th Annual poster)

Jane is a member of the Cadillac Area Artist’s Association and has accolades from:

Great Lakes Pastel Society Members Show 2015

Great Lakes Pastel Society Members Show 2013

Cadillac Art Festival- Best in Show & 1st Place in Fine Arts 2015

Cadillac Art festival- 3rd Place in Fine Arts 2013

Cadillac Art Festival- 2nd Place in Fine Arts 2012

Member Great Lakes Pastel Society 2012-2015

If you are interested in purchasing a piece from Jane Nemecek or would like more information about the style of her work

