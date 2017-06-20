Doppler 9&10 Weather Garden Sees Growth

As summer officially begins, the Doppler 9&10 weather garden is progressing.

It's week one and I didn't expect much of a change as the plants are just getting adjusted to the new soil.

Things are looking good. No major problems with the broccoli, but one was hit hard by an insect. The leaves are chewed up with parts just laying around.

Not good, but that's just one plant.

Let's check out the other raised bed. Everything looks good as well. A few leaves have been nibbled on but nothing significant.

Wow! Now here's a great sign! The beans are really taking off. They are at least 2" out of the soil! This really shows you how much the warm and wet weather can help some plants grow.

Our concerns right now are insects. The good news is we don't have to worry about the big animals. We put in plastic mesh to try and keep out our local deer, raccoons, cranes and other animals that would love a bite from our garden.

I'll be back next week to show you what's changed in the weather garden.