MSP Investigating Murder-Suicide After Finding Man, Son Dead in Montcalm Co.

Autopsies are complete on a Michigan elementary school principal and his adult son, whose bodies were found in a van in Montcalm County.

State police identified them as George Heckman and his son, Grant.

Investigators say both died of gunshot wounds, and evidence indicates George turned the gun on himself.

Both are from Westphalia in Clinton County.

George Heckman was supposed to take over this summer as superintendent of the school district in just 10 days.

He didn't show for a board meeting, setting off the search.

It's now being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Heckman was also the director of the school's special needs department, and his son grant suffered from cerebral palsy.