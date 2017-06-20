Wexford County Stand Down Event Reaches Out to Local Veterans

Veterans in Cadillac got the chance to connect with one another and learn about some of the services available to them at the second annual Wexford County Veterans Stand Down.

The event brought local vets together at the Cadillac Armory, where veteran groups and organizations had representatives available to explain their services.

Organizers say it's important for veterans to know when to reach out and ask for help.

“Many of our veterans are proud and hesitate to ask for help, even when they need it. So putting together something like this is easier on them than going to meeting where they're feeling a formal environment,” explains Dave Ransom, an organizer of the event.

Veterans who weren't able to attend the Stand Down can also reach out to their local VA office or AMVETS group for more information.