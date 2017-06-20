Truck Rolls Into Lake Cadillac

Cadillac City Police were called to a vehicle that was stuck in Lake Cadillac on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the owner of the vehicle, he parked his pickup, which was attached to a camper, in his private driveway when it suddenly started to roll south on Otsego Place.

According to Cadillac City Police, the truck and camper rolled unmanned across North Boulevard before stopping in Lake Cadillac.

The truck and camper was removed from the lake by Beeman’s Towing & Recovery.

No damage was to any private property or other vehicles.