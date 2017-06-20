MI House Approves State Budget

The Michigan House has approved a $56.7 billion state budget after Republican leaders and Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration came to an agreement.

The GOP-led chamber voted 64-43 for a general budget Tuesday and 72-35 for the education budget.

It is expected that the Senate will take their final vote on Thursday before the Legislature’s summer recess.

Republicans say if federal dollars were factored in the state would spend about 2 percent more in the fiscal year starting in October. They emphasize that overall spending would rise no more than inflation and be down slightly in the general fund.

Democrats say money should be diverted from savings to fix deteriorating roads because a GOP-passed 2015 transportation funding plan is being phased in too slowly.