Inside the Kitchen: Bennethum's Northern Inn in Gaylord

An eclectic menu, a focus on people and running the business as a family help Bennethum's Northern Inn in Gaylord stand out.

Already known for its wide-variety and creative approach to cuisine, roughly a third of the menu changes on a monthly basis to fit that month's theme.

Whether you select something new and different or an expertly prepared standby, know that you'll walk away with an appreciation for everything that goes on here.

Word to the wise: the steaks are excellent!

For more information, click here.