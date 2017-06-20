Updated: Suspect Shot By Soldiers After Explosion at Brussels Train Station

A suspect was shot by soldiers after a small explosion at the central Brussels train station.

It’s unclear is the suspect survived, but no one else was hurt in the explosion.

According to the Brussels prosecutor’s office, the suspect was wearing a backpack and an explosive belt.

The damage from the explosion was limited.

Brussels police tweeted that there was "an incident with an individual at the station. The situation is under control. “

Grand Place, a major tourist site in Belgian’s capital, was evacuated, along with station.