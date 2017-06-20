BREAKING: Explosion at Brussels Train Station - Northern Michigan's News Leader

BREAKING: Explosion at Brussels Train Station

Posted: Updated:

Explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station.

Belgian media is reporting that an explosion happened in the city’s Central station.

Details are limited, and it’s unclear what caused the blast.

Grand Place, a major tourist site in Belgian’s capital, was evacuated, along with station.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we work to bring you more details. 