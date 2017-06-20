Ford Moves Production Of Focus To China

Ford will move the production of its Ford Focus to China and then export it to the United States starting in 2019.

China already makes the Focus for Chinese buyers.

Ford’s president of global operations Joe Hinrichs say the move will save Ford $1 billion, including $500 million from canceling a new plant in Mexico that was intended for production of the Focus.

U.S. Focus sales were down 20 percent through May, hurt by low gas prices and consumer preference for SUVs.

Hinrichs says that small cars remain an important part of Ford’s business and stressed that Ford will export more vehicles to China than it imports.

Ford expects to export 80,000 vehicles to China this year.