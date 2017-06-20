Gov. Snyder Orders Flags To Be Lowered To Honor Firefighter Killed On-Duty

Gov. Rick Snyder has order U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, June 21, on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of Comstock Township Fire Chief Edward Switalski who passed away on duty July 13.

“Chief Switalski was a dedicated firefighter who will be remembered for his commitment and dedication to his community. I send my most heartfelt condolences to his friends, family and community during this difficult time,” Snyder said.

For 34 years Switalski worked at Pleasantview Fire District out of Chicago before he became the Comstock Township Fire Chief in 2013. He was involved in many organizations and served as chairman of the congregation at Peace Lutheran Church in Illinois. He also enjoyed boating, fishing and spending time with his family.

A service will be held to honor Switalski Wednesday, June 21 at noon at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local government and other organization are encouraged to lower their flags to half-staff.

Flags should be returned to full staff June 22.

When flown at half-staff, the U.S. flag should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The flag should be raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.