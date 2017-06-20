Analytics Company Accidentally Leaks Personal Information of Nea - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Analytics Company Accidentally Leaks Personal Information of Nearly 200 Million Voters

The personal information of nearly 200 million U.S. voters was accidentally exposed online.

Deep Root Analytics blamed the incident on a security setting upgrade.

The company admitted the data had been exposed for nearly two weeks before being secured.

The leaked information included names, birth dates, addresses, voter registration details and social media posts.