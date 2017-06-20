Analytics Company Accidentally Leaks Personal Information of Nearly 200 Million Voters

Explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station.
The Michigan Legislature has given final approval to coax more newly hired school employees into a 401(k)-only benefit instead of one that also includes a traditional pension.
Ford will move the production of its Ford Focus to China and then export it to the United States starting in 2019.
Gov. Rick Snyder has order U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, June 21, on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of Comstock Township Fire Chief Edward Switalski who passed away on duty July 13.
The personal information of nearly 200 million U.S. voters was accidentally exposed online.
Man buns and dad bods. The Ken doll is getting a modern makeover.
Legal experts say Takata's bankruptcy will mean less money for air bag victims.
Doctors and parents involved in female genital mutilation could face up to 15 years in prison under bills poised for final approval from Michigan lawmakers, where the first federal prosecution of the practice is ongoing.
The paddleboarders from Stand Up For Great Lakes just reached land!
Cadillac police are trying to find the person who destroyed part of the city's Sound Garden.
Clare County deputies are investigating after they say a man was assaulted with a hammer and shovel while digging for buried money in a cemetery.
Brice Crawford's family says he was jumping into the Muskegon River near Evart, having fun, when he hurt himself in shallow water. They saw he had been drinking at the time but don't kn...
Grand Traverse County deputies are investigating a death on the property of the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
State police say they found a downstate principal and his adult son dead in Montcalm County.
In this update, we can show you the man charged after a police standoff in Antrim County.
A dangerous intersection in Grand Traverse County, now getting a roundabout.
Grand Traverse County deputies are ruling out foul play in a death investigation.
“I was concerned for somebody's safety.”
The U.S. student freed from North Korea last weekend has passed away.
Cadillac police are trying to find the person who destroyed part of the city's Sound Garden.
