Living Right: How To talk To Your Doctor

When it comes to doctor's visits, you probably spend more time in the waiting room than you do with the physician.

Surveys show most appointments last about 13 to 16 minutes. It’s not a lot of time to voice your concerns.

But could how you talk to your doctor make your visit more productive? It's this week's Living Right.

It's also a good idea to tell your doctor how you learn best.

For example, if you're a visual learner, he or she may be able to provide you with materials to read at home, so you can better understand your condition.