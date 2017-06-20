Man Buns and Dad Bods: Mattel Gives Ken Doll a Modern Makeover - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Buns and Dad Bods: Mattel Gives Ken Doll a Modern Makeover

Man buns and dad bods.

The Ken doll is getting a modern makeover.

Along with new hair styles and body types, they now come in a total of seven skin tones.

The move is part of Mattel's effort to turn around its Barbie business.

It's estimated that more than a billion Barbies have been sold worldwide.

Mattel says is sells three of them every second.