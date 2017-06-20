Legal Experts: Takata Bankruptcy Will Mean Less Money for Air Bag Victims

Legal experts say Takata's bankruptcy will mean less money for air bag victims.

Dozens of people sued the company over deaths and injuries caused by exploding inflators.

Takata and its U.S. operations are expected to seek bankruptcy protection by the end of this month.

Takata says no decision has been made.

At least 16 people have died worldwide, killed by the exploding inflators.

One lawyer says victims will get 5 to 10 cents on the dollar compared with what they would've otherwise.