Legislation Banning Female Genital Mutilation Expected to be Passed

Doctors and parents involved in female genital mutilation could face up to 15 years in prison under bills poised for final approval from Michigan lawmakers, where the first federal prosecution of the practice is ongoing.

The legislation that will be signed by Gov. Rick Snyder is expected to pass on Tuesday, and would make Michigan the 26th state to make female genital mutilation illegal.

Female genital mutilation is already a federal crime, punishable by five years in prison, but legislators say the federal penalty isn’t sever enough.

Michigan bills will also apply to parents and others who facilitate genital mutilation.

The legislation was introduce after two doctors and one of their wives were indicted in an alleged scheme to perform genital mutilation on two girls from Minnesota at a Detroit-area clinic.