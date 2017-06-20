MTM On The Road: Cadillac Footliters Present "Little Shop Horrors"

This Friday and Saturday the Cadillac Footliters are performing the famous play, "Little Shop of Horrors." The sci-fi, musical, comedy is an adaption of a 1960 film in which a nerdy scientist accidentally grows a vicious plant. Cast members of the play have been working for months to give you the performance of a life time that will have you laughing and singing along all night. Today our On The Road crew is giving us a live preview of the performance from its venue, the Cadillac High School auditorium.

If you’d like to purchase tickets to Friday or Saturday’s show, click here.