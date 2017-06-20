Clare Co. Deputies: Man Assaulted With Shovel While Digging for Money in Cemetery

Clare County deputies are investigating after they say a man was assaulted with a hammer and shovel while digging for buried money in a cemetery.

It happened early Saturday morning in Hamilton Township.

Police received a call that a 22-year-old Harrison man had been assaulted while digging for money buried in the Hamilton Township cemetery.

Clare County deputies say the victim was with a 49-year-old Gladwin man and a 43-year-old Evart woman when the assault occurred.

Deputies are looking for Brett Ostrander and Christie Austin.

Deputies say the victim was with the two throughout the night.

H was able to escape the assault and was taken to the hospital.

Deputies say Ostrander and Austin have been seen frequently around Gladwin, Evart and Cadillac.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we work to bring you more details.