Feedback at 5:00: Kids and Smartphones

Do you think banning the sale of smartphones for kids under 13 is a good idea? Why or why not?

A campaign is underway in Colorado to make it the first state to ban sales of smartphones for children.

A proposed ballot initiative would make it illegal for stores to sell smartphones to kids under 13, or to adults who intend to give the phones to pre-teens.

A doctor is leading the charge because he believes the technology stops kids from playing outside and can impact a child's ability to learn.

