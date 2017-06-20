Cadillac Police Investigating Sound Garden Vandalism - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Cadillac Police Investigating Sound Garden Vandalism

Cadillac police are trying to find the person who destroyed part of the city's Sound Garden.

The large wooden musical structure knocked down was recently restored by the city.

Police found out about this vandalism before noon Monday.

If you know who did this, you are asked to call police at (231) 779-3491 or call Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215.