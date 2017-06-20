Cadillac Police Investigating Sound Garden Vandalism

The paddleboarders from Stand Up For Great Lakes just reached land!
Cadillac police are trying to find the person who destroyed part of the city's Sound Garden.
Clare County deputies are investigating after they say a man was assaulted with a hammer and shovel while digging for buried money in a cemetery.
A campaign is underway in Colorado to make it the first state to ban sales of smartphones for children.
State police say they found a downstate principal and his adult son dead in Montcalm County.
Grand Traverse County deputies are ruling out foul play in a death investigation.
This month Downtown Traverse City is welcoming a new business: Gitchee Gumee Co.
Chef Chris from Lucky’s Market joined our Michigan This Morning crew in the kitchen to help us get ready for National Cherry Festival.
British police have identified the suspect who rammed a van into a crowd of worshipers outside of a mosque in London.
Fair season is off to a busy start this week in Marion. The 78th annual Marion Fair is attracting hundreds of people from all over the state with different events -- like a carnival tonight, a full rodeo in the grandstands, and showing animals.
Grand Traverse County deputies are investigating a death on the property of the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
Clare County deputies are investigating after they say a man was assaulted with a hammer and shovel while digging for buried money in a cemetery.
Brice Crawford's family says he was jumping into the Muskegon River near Evart, having fun, when he hurt himself in shallow water. They saw he had been drinking at the time but don't kn...
A dangerous intersection in Grand Traverse County, now getting a roundabout.
In this update, we can show you the man charged after a police standoff in Antrim County.
“I was concerned for somebody's safety.”
The U.S. student freed from North Korea last weekend has passed away.
State police say they found a downstate principal and his adult son dead in Montcalm County.
Kalkaska County court and administrative buildings, along with the sheriff’s office administrative services are closed because of a bomb threat.
It was an extra special Father’s Day for a couple from St. Ignace.
