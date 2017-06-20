Downstate Principal, Adult Son Found Dead in Montcalm County - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Downstate Principal, Adult Son Found Dead in Montcalm County

State police say they found a downstate principal and his adult son dead in Montcalm County.

Troopers found George and Grant Heckman in a van down a dirt road in Bushnell Township.

Details on what led to their deaths are not known at this time.

George was the principal at Pewamo Elementary School.

He was set to take over this summer as the district's superintendent.