Grand Traverse County Deputies Rule Out Foul Play In Woman's Death

Grand Traverse County Deputies Rule Out Foul Play In Woman's Dea

Grand Traverse County deputies are ruling out foul play in a death investigation.

Deputies were called to the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Sunday.

They say a husband found his wife, Brooke Blake, dead a pond.

The family was in the area visiting family and staying in a condo.

Initial autopsy results show drowning as the cause of death.