Lucky’s Market Joins MTM With Locally Made Cherry-Inspired Dishes

The National Cherry Festival is around the corner!

Chef Christopher Mushall, C.E.C. from Lucky’s Market joined our Michigan This Morning crew in the kitchen to help us get ready for the festivities.

Lucky’s Market uses and sells products made by Graceland Fruit, the signature dried cherry partner of the National Cherry Festival, to bring Northern Michigan easy cherry-inspired recipes.

Lucky’s Market: T.C. Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

24 oz. Chicken Breasts,

8 oz. Chateau Grand Traverse Late Harvest Riesling

1/3 Cup Dried Cherries

1/3 Cup Celery, cleaned and diced ½”

1/3 Cup Toasted Pecans, rough chop

1/3 Cup Mayonnaise

1/3 Cup Northern Spy, Courtland’s or Empire Apples, cored and diced ½

1 Tablespoon Shelter Farms, Buttermilk

½ teaspoon Kosher Salt

½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

4 Leaf Lettuce, cleaned and patted dry

4 Croissants, sliced lengthwise

Directions:

Place chicken in sauce pan and cover with Late Harvest Riesling. Heat to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook until chicken reaches internal temperature of 165 degrees. Remove chicken from poaching liquid and dice into ½” cubes, reserve chicken and cool. Prepare remaining ingredients and combine in a medium bowl. Mix chilled chicken with all ingredients, taste and adjust seasoning as desired. Serve on sliced Butter Croissant with Fresh Leaf Lettuce or for a Gluten free option serve as a lettuce wrap. Amazing when paired with Lucky’s Kale – Brussel Slaw and a Glass of Late Harvest Riesling

Chef Chris will be back on MTM next Tuesday for another cherry inspired recipe.