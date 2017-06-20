Police Identify Suspect In London Mosque Van Attack

British police have identified the suspect who rammed a van into a crowd of worshipers outside of a mosque in London.

It happened early Monday morning, just after midnight local time at the Finsbury Park Mosque.

Witnesses say Darren Osborne, the driver of the van shouted, 'I want to kill all Muslims' as they wrestled him onto the ground.

One man died at the scene but it's not clear if he was killed in the crash.

Police say they believe Osborne acted alone and was arrested at the scene.

He is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and terror offenses.

This is the fourth terrorist attack in the U.K. since March.