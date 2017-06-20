Georgia Polls Opening for Special Congressional Election

All eyes are on Georgia Tuesday morning as the state prepares for a special congressional election that could prove to be an early test for President Trump and the Republican Party.

The special election for Georgia’s 6th Congressional seat has attracted national attention after the spot was vacated by tom price when he was picked to be President Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff are going head-to-head in the race.

More than 140,000 people have already cast ballots in early voting and experts say the total turnout Tuesday is expected to be well above average.

The district is traditionally Republican but Ossoff is hoping frustration with President Trump and the GOP will give him the edge needed for a win.

While Handel is banking on her experience.

If Ossoff takes the seat, it would be the first time since 1979 that a Democrat has won the district.