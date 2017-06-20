Cadillac Welcomes Local Kids in Need for Free Food

The YMCA is continuing its mission of the "community helping the community" through the summer months.

During the school year, about 50-percent of local students receive a free or reduced-fee lunch.

The Cadillac area YMCA wanted to continue supplying kids with free, well-balanced meals through the summer if their families can't afford it.

So, the organization has teamed up with Walmart and Chartwells K-12 Catering, and can now do that for about 200 children every day.

The lunches can be picked up at the YMCA, Camp Torenta, Cadillac High School, Emanuel Lutheran Church, and starting next week, Cornerstone Apartments as well.

“They are helping serve people that live in our community,” said previous Chair of the Board, Jason Elmore. “Instead of reaching for handouts outside of our area, we have local people helping local people.”

The lunch is open to anyone under 18. All the kids have to do is come to any of the five locations between 11:30 a.m. and noon, and wait in line.