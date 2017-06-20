Marion Fair Kickoff

Fair season is off to a busy start this week in Marion.

The 78th annual Marion Fair is attracting hundreds of people from all over the state with different events -- like a carnival tonight, a full rodeo in the grandstands, and showing animals.

One student says she'll be showing several animals this week.

While she has her favorites, she says there's a lot to learn from taking care of these animals.

“It teaches you a lot of responsibilities at the house because you always gotta take care of your animals,” said Riley Drilling. “You gotta be responsible for their health, their well-being.” said Riley Drilling.

For a full list events happening throughout the week, check out marionfair.com.