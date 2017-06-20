What’s Trending Wednesday: Summertime Mocktails

Summer is officially here! For this week’s What’s Trending Wednesday, we’re sharing a few kid-friendly drinks perfect for keeping cool and refreshed while soaking up the sunshine.

Virgin Mojito

Savor the classically refreshing flavor of a mint mojito without the alcohol. This simple recipe includes some fresh mint leaves, a little simple syrup, sliced lime and sparkling water, all poured over ice.

For this recipe, click here.

Grapefruit and Rosemary Mocktail

This drink combines a perfect twist of sweet and sour with a touch of fresh herbs. Mix pink grapefruit juice with a little rosemary simple syrup and some sparkling water, and garnish with a sprig of rosemary for a drink that’s as satisfying to drink as it is to look at.

For this recipe, click here.

Ginger-Peach Soda

Unwind on a hot summer day with this fruity, bubbly refresher. Mix sugar, fresh ginger, some sliced peaches and seltzer, and top it off with a couple fresh mint leaves.

For this recipe, click here.

For more recipes like these, click here.

Tune in to MTM each Wednesday at 5:20 a.m. And 8:50 a.m. for more trending topics!