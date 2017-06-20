Adopt A Pet: Zorra, Camo & Jasper

It's Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Zorra, Camo and Jasper - just three of Northern Michigan's many great adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

Zorra is a 1-year-old Terrier and American Pit Bull/Mix. She is also spayed. Zorra is smart and very playful. She is very good with kids, cats and dogs. If you’re looking to add a playful dog to your family, visit Zorra at the Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City.

Camo is a 1-year-old Terrier/Mix. He is neutered and housetrained. Camo is very sweet and doesn’t mind kids or other dogs. He also gets along with cats! If you think you want to bring Camo home, you can meet him at the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society in Harbor Springs.

Jasper is a baby, Domestic Shorthair. He is housetrained and up-to-date on vaccinations, but he still needs to be neutered. Jasper is waiting to meet his forever family at the Roscommon County Animal Shelter in Prudenville.

