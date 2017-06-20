MTM On The Road: Traverse City's Gitchee Gumee Co. - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM On The Road: Traverse City's Gitchee Gumee Co.

By Sarah Grimmer, Reporter
This month Downtown Traverse City is welcoming a new business: Gitchee Gumee Co. The new space is a retail store inspired by the beauty and sheer force of Northern Michigan's Lake Superior. The store offers t-shirts, leather goods, apparel, and much more, that you can see being hand-made in their workshop! Today our On The Road crew joins us live from Gitchee Gumee Co. where they’re giving us a first look at the new space and how the unique products are made.