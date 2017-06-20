MTM On The Road: Traverse City's Gitchee Gumee Co.

This month Downtown Traverse City is welcoming a new business: Gitchee Gumee Co. The new space is a retail store inspired by the beauty and sheer force of Northern Michigan's Lake Superior. The store offers t-shirts, leather goods, apparel, and much more, that you can see being hand-made in their workshop! Today our On The Road crew joins us live from Gitchee Gumee Co. where they’re giving us a first look at the new space and how the unique products are made.
Fair season is off to a busy start this week in Marion. The 78th annual Marion Fair is attracting hundreds of people from all over the state with different events -- like a carnival tonight, a full rodeo in the grandstands, and showing animals.
Fair season is off to a busy start this week in Marion. The 78th annual Marion Fair is attracting hundreds of people from all over the state with different events -- like a carnival tonight, a full rodeo in the grandstands, and showing animals.
This month Downtown Traverse City is welcoming a new business: Gitchee Gumee Co. The new space is a retail store inspired by the beauty and sheer force of Northern Michigan's Lake Superior. The store offers t-shirts, leather goods, apparel, and much more that you can see being made in their workshop!
This month Downtown Traverse City is welcoming a new business: Gitchee Gumee Co. The new space is a retail store inspired by the beauty and sheer force of Northern Michigan's Lake Superior. The store offers t-shirts, leather goods, apparel, and much more that you can see being made in their workshop!
The 44th Treasurer of the United States was sworn into office, making Jovita Carranza the 16th woman to hold the job.
The 44th Treasurer of the United States was sworn into office, making Jovita Carranza the 16th woman to hold the job.
It's Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!
It's Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!
All eyes are on Georgia as the state prepares for a special congressional election that could prove to be an early test for President Trump and the Republican Party.
All eyes are on Georgia as the state prepares for a special congressional election that could prove to be an early test for President Trump and the Republican Party.
The YMCA is continuing its mission of the "community helping the community" through the summer months.
The YMCA is continuing its mission of the "community helping the community" through the summer months.
It was a unanimous vote by Traverse City commissioners to adopt a resolution in support of gender neutral bathrooms being accessible for all properties maintained by the city.
It was a unanimous vote by Traverse City commissioners to adopt a resolution in support of gender neutral bathrooms being accessible for all properties maintained by the city.
A dangerous intersection in Grand Traverse County, now getting a roundabout.
A dangerous intersection in Grand Traverse County, now getting a roundabout.
Governor Snyder's administration and lawmakers have finalized a state budget agreement, aimed at addressing debt in teacher retirement and fixing aging infrastructure.
Governor Snyder's administration and lawmakers have finalized a state budget agreement, aimed at addressing debt in teacher retirement and fixing aging infrastructure.
The search is on at West Shore Community College in Mason County after the resignation of the school's president.
The search is on at West Shore Community College in Mason County after the resignation of the school's president.
Brice Crawford's family says he was jumping into the Muskegon River near Evart, having fun, when he hurt himself in shallow water. They saw he had been drinking at the time but don't kn...
Brice Crawford's family says he was jumping into the Muskegon River near Evart, having fun, when he hurt himself in shallow water. They saw he had been drinking at the time but don't kn...
Grand Traverse County deputies are investigating a death on the property of the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
Grand Traverse County deputies are investigating a death on the property of the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
“I was concerned for somebody's safety.”
“I was concerned for somebody's safety.”
The U.S. student freed from North Korea last weekend has passed away.
The U.S. student freed from North Korea last weekend has passed away.
A dangerous intersection in Grand Traverse County, now getting a roundabout.
A dangerous intersection in Grand Traverse County, now getting a roundabout.
Kalkaska County court and administrative buildings, along with the sheriff’s office administrative services are closed because of a bomb threat.
Kalkaska County court and administrative buildings, along with the sheriff’s office administrative services are closed because of a bomb threat.
Traverse City police detectives are trying to put the pieces together after a heated argument turned deadly Sunday morning.
Traverse City police detectives are trying to put the pieces together after a heated argument turned deadly Sunday morning.
An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.
An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.
It was an extra special Father’s Day for a couple from St. Ignace.
It was an extra special Father’s Day for a couple from St. Ignace.
A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US 131 and M-42.
A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US 131 and M-42.