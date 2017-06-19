Governor Snyder, Lawmakers Finalize Budget Agreement - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Governor Snyder, Lawmakers Finalize Budget Agreement

Posted: Updated:

Governor Snyder's administration and lawmakers have finalized a state budget agreement, aimed at addressing debt in teacher retirement and fixing aging infrastructure.

It will set the stage for lawmakers to take final votes this week before summer recess.

The deal calls for $255 million to reduce unfunded liabilities in a legacy pension plan for Michigan teachers and $35 million for infrastructure.

And finally, adding $150 million to savings.