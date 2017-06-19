Governor Snyder, Lawmakers Finalize Budget Agreement

Governor Snyder's administration and lawmakers have finalized a state budget agreement, aimed at addressing debt in teacher retirement and fixing aging infrastructure.
The search is on at West Shore Community College in Mason County after the resignation of the school's president.
It was a unanimous vote by Traverse City commissioners to adopt a resolution in support of gender neutral bathrooms being accessible for all properties maintained by the city.
Traverse City commissioners are trying to keep the control of short term rentals in the hands of local government.
The US Supreme Court has struck down a North Carolina law that bans sex offenders from using social media.
Brice Crawford's family says he was jumping into the Muskegon River near Evart, having fun, when he hurt himself in shallow water. They saw he had been drinking at the time but don't kn...
A special day for this Vietnam veteran as he received service medals Monday in Mount Pleasant.
Traverse City commissioners will be tackling another busy agenda shortly.
When you think about where your kids are spending their summer, you might not think of the library as their first choice. The Cadillac Library wants to change that.
A committee working to figure out how to regulate medical marijuana in the city of Mt. Pleasant is now hearing from the public.
Grand Traverse County deputies are investigating a death on the property of the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.
Traverse City police detectives are trying to put the pieces together after a heated argument turned deadly Sunday morning.
Kalkaska County court and administrative buildings, along with the sheriff’s office administrative services are closed because of a bomb threat.
A Mecosta County woman is alive after four Good Samaritans pulled her from her burning car.
A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US 131 and M-42.
The U.S. student freed from North Korea last weekend has passed away.
Evart Police say they have recovered a stolen vehicle thanks to the public's help.
It was an extra special Father’s Day for a couple from St. Ignace.
