Mason Co. West Shore Community College's President Resigns

Mason Co. West Shore Community College's President Resigns

The search is on at West Shore Community College in Mason County after the resignation of the school's president.

Doctor Kenneth Urban announced Monday he'd be stepping down from the position immediately, citing a difference in leadership vision for the school.

The board accepted his resignation at its meeting.

Now the school is working to figure out how and when they'll begin a search for a new president.