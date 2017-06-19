Traverse City Commissioners Vote To Support Gender Neutral Bathrooms For City Maintained Properties

It was a unanimous vote by Traverse City commissioners to adopt a resolution in support of gender neutral bathrooms being accessible for all properties maintained by the city.

The Human Rights Commission had been working on providing a resolution to this for several months and they presented at last week’s meeting.

Although there was some controversy at the last meeting, those who spoke out about the bathrooms tonight were in favor of gender neutral bathrooms to make everyone feel comfortable

“We're talking about single stall occupancy, lockable bathrooms,” said Traverse City Mayor, Jim Carruthers. “We’re not talking about taking a public restroom that had multiple stalls and just all of a sudden letting mixed genders go into that; we're talking about single stall lockable bathrooms.”