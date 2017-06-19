Vietnam Veteran Honored With Service Medals In Mount Pleasant

A special day for this Vietnam veteran as he received service medals Monday in Mount Pleasant.

Congressman John Moolenaar honored Vietnam veteran Duane Dishong with six service medals.

Dishong served in the Army from 1967 to 1970.

Some medals included the Vietnam service medal with one silver and one bronze star, national defense service medal, and the army commendation medal.

All medals represent the heroism Duane showed during his time in Vietnam.

He was thrilled to be honored after all of this time especially with one specific medal.

“The one that really means the most to us Vietnam veterans is the Vietnam service medal because you can get the good conduct medal if you serve in other countries or even here, but you have to have boots on the ground to get the Vietnam service ribbon," says Dishong.

During the ceremony Mr. Dishong was joined by his wife, children and grand kids.