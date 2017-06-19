Wexford County Prosecutor Weighs In On US Supreme Court Ruling In North Carolina

The US Supreme Court has struck down a North Carolina law that bans sex offenders from using social media.

This stems from the Packingham vs. North Carolina case where a sex offender posted on social media.

The court ruled the law is too broad.

9&10's Taylor Jones spoke with prosecutors and parents on the ruling

This ruling was based on the first amendment right to freedom of speech.

Especially with social media being a huge communication platform.

“First amendment right provides everyone not only the ability to say something, but also the platform of where say something and share information,” says Jason Elmore, Wexford County Prosecutor.

A major reason the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to get rid of the law that restricts sex offenders from using social media.

Prosecutor Jason Elmore says it went too far.

“You restrict that access by not letting them talk to minors maybe not letting them speak to victims but the North Carolina law went too far,” says Elmore.

Elmore says in Michigan, a sex offender can have social media but it's monitored. An idea he thinks is logical.

“They are required to provide all addresses and account names to have with social media and email,” says Elmore

Ultimately Elmore agrees with the Supreme Court’s decision.

“We have to be careful that we don't go too far. We have to recognize that some people do rehabilitate. It’s an extremely popular way of communication. it’s become a common platform for everyone to get their news and talk to their family members,” says Elmore.

However some parents think there should be a ban on social media for sex offenders everywhere.

“I don't want my child harmed in any way. We're not in the 50s anymore, people are out there looking and it's unsettling and it's our job as a parent to keep them safe,” says Katrina Gurden.

Another way sex offenders are monitored in Michigan, the sex offender registration.

