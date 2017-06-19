Reed City Fire Dept. Responds to Spill at Tubelite Plant

The Reed City Fire Department responded to Tubelite Inc. in Reed City Monday after a spill from the plant.

It all started around 1 Monday afternoon when a water valve malfunctioned.

The fire department thought there could be sodium hydroxide, a hazardous material, leaking onto the road.

The plant’s hazardous material team determined the substance was neutralized and mostly water.

Mackinaw Trail was closed during the investigation and was back open around 2:30.