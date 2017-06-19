US Student Freed From North Korea Passes Away

The U.S. student freed from North Korea last weekend has passed away.

The family of Otto Warmbier released a statement from his Ohio hospital.

On Warmbier's release last week, doctors found he suffered extensive brain damage.

He was convicted in North Korea for stealing a propaganda poster during a college tourist trip last year.

North Korean officials claim Warmbier fell into a coma after he contracted botulism and took a sleeping pill.

That happened one day after he was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor.

Doctors say Warmbier's brain injury was likely caused by a sudden stopping of the heart.