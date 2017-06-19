Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Investigating Woman's Death at Grand Traverse Resort

Grand Traverse County deputies are investigating a death on the property of the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.

Deputies say they were called Sunday morning to find Brooke Blake dead in a nearby pond.

Resort security says Blake's husband found her.

Deputies say the Grand Rapids woman was in the area visiting family and was staying in a condo near the pond.

An autopsy showed no traumatic injuries.

Now they are trying to find out how she died.

When they release that information we will update you air and online.