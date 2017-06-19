Retiring Well With Michael Reese: Plans and Finances

Planning out life and finances after retirement isn't easy, but there's a weekly show airing on 9&10 that can help.

It's called Retiring Well with Michael Reese and it’s put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

Each week they tackle a new aspect of retirement plans and finances.

This week they're focusing on goals, strategies and tools in retirement planning.

“It should start first with what the goals are for retirement and what different strategies, whether it's income investments, taxes, estate planning, and from there determining what are the appropriate investments that match up with those goals,” explains Jon Torbet, financial advisor.

The show airs every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on 9&10.