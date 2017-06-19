Retiring Well With Michael Reese: Plans and Finances

It’s a store named SCRAP TC, full of scraps! Brilliant!
“I was concerned for somebody's safety.”
The Reed City Fire Department responded to Tubelite Inc. in Reed City Monday after a spill from the plant.
Planning out life and finances after retirement isn't easy, but there's a weekly show airing on 9&10 that can help.
Walloon Lake is known for its beautiful azure waters and fun in the sun.
The U.S. student freed from North Korea last weekend has passed away.
Grand Traverse County deputies are investigating a death on the property of the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
The Supreme Court says Muslim men that were detained after the Sept. 11 attacks cannot sue top U.S. law enforcement officials.
The Supreme Court has struck down a North Carolina law that prohibits convicted sex offenders from using social networking sites, like Facebook and Twitter.
It was an extra special Father’s Day for a couple from St. Ignace.
An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.
Traverse City police detectives are trying to put the pieces together after a heated argument turned deadly Sunday morning.
A Mecosta County woman is alive after four Good Samaritans pulled her from her burning car.
Kalkaska County court and administrative buildings, along with the sheriff’s office administrative services are closed because of a bomb threat.
A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US 131 and M-42.
Evart Police say they have recovered a stolen vehicle thanks to the public's help.
Charges against a Northern Michigan physical therapy provider, accused of healthcare fraud and sex crimes against a patient, have all been dismissed.
New reports show Tsunamis happen on the Great Lakes too.
Chippewa County deputies are looking for whoever is responsible for stealing road signs from a nonprofit.
