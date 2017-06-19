St. Ignace Man Becomes Dad on Father's Day

It was an extra special Father’s Day for a couple from St. Ignace.

Kevin Stokes became a father on Father’s Day!

Tayler Ferguson and Kevin Stokes welcomed a baby boy to the world at 8:44 a.m. Sunday morning at McLaren Northern Michigan.

Baby Brysen James Stokes arrived on Father’s Day, weighing 6.15 pounds and measuring 19.5 inches.

"It will be a great memory for us to share,” says Kevin. “I became a father on Father’s Day.”