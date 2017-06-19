Sights and Sounds: Storm Rolling in Over Leland

An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.

Traverse City police detectives are trying to put the pieces together after a heated argument turned deadly Sunday morning.

A Mecosta County woman is alive after four Good Samaritans pulled her from her burning car.

Kalkaska County court and administrative buildings, along with the sheriff’s office administrative services are closed because of a bomb threat.

A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US 131 and M-42.

Motorcyclist Airlifted After Being Struck By Truck in Manton

Evart Police say they have recovered a stolen vehicle thanks to the public's help.

Charges against a Northern Michigan physical therapy provider, accused of healthcare fraud and sex crimes against a patient, have all been dismissed.

A Detroit woman is facing murder charges after authorities say she ran over her boyfriend with a car during an argument, killing him.