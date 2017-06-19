Thin Spaghetti with Crab and Asparagus

Total 30 min; Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

- 1 lb. thin spaghetti

- 1 lb. asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

- 1 stick unsalted butter

- 2 basil sprigs, plus leaves for garnish

- ¼ cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus more for serving

- Kosher salt and pepper

- 1 lb. jumbo lump crabmeat

Directions:

1. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until almost al dente, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the asparagus and cook until the pasta is al dente and the asparagus is crisp-tender, about 2 minutes longer. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking water, then drain well.

2. Meanwhile in a very large skillet, melt the butter with the basil sprigs, over moderate heat. Add the pasta and asparagus, the ¼ cup of cheese and ½ cup of the cooking water. Cook over moderate heat, tossing, until the pasta is coated in a light sauce, 3 to 5 minutes; add more of the cooking water if needed. Season the pasta generously with salt and pepper. Gently fold in the crab and cook until hot, 1 to 2 minutes. Discard the basil sprigs. Garnish with basil leaves and serve, passing more cheese at the table.