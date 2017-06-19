Thin Spaghetti with Crab and Asparagus

A political banner and controversial posts on social media have the Kalkaska Village President under fire.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, three women have been transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Bishop International Airport in Flint has reopened after an officer was stabbed.
“There was a gentleman out there just covered in blood.”
Michigan State Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Alpena County.
Clare County deputies are investigating after they say a man was assaulted with a hammer and shovel while digging for buried money in a cemetery.
State police say they found a downstate principal and his adult son dead in Montcalm County.
Kalkaska Public Safety and the sheriff's office are looking into multiple vandalism reports.
A Manton man will spend at least a year in prison after admitting to stalking a woman.
In this update, we can show you the man charged after a police standoff in Antrim County.
