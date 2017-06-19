Healthy Living: Maximizing Efficiency

Are you struggling to find energy after work?

Having trouble keeping up with your home life or social life?

New research shows you could prevent that by taking better breaks throughout your work day.

Katie Boomgaard explains in this week's Healthy Living.

A study by the University of Illinois found a person's attention can drop if he or she focuses on a single task for a long period of time.

By taking a break, or even a brief diversion, it can significantly increase your focus on that task.