The 44th Treasurer Of The United States Sworn Into Office

The 44th Treasurer of the United States was sworn into office, making Jovita Carranza the 16th woman to hold the job.

Carranza began at United Parcel Services as a night-shift box handler in the 70s and worked her way up to the president of international operations at UPS in Latin America.

She then served as a deputy administrator for Small Business Administration in the George W. Bush administration.

Carranza will oversee the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, which produces the nation’s paper currency, and the Bureau of the Mint, which produces the U.S. coins.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Carranza both will have signatures on the nation’s currency. Bills with their signatures are expected to be released later this year.