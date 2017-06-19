Fernelius Ford Dealership: Victim of Michigan Theft Ring

Cheboygan County Sheriff Department says they were dispatched to Fernelius Ford on North Straits Highway for larceny of several tires off of new vehicles early Saturday morning.

“In all, nine vehicles or 36 tires and rims were taken, totaling several thousand dollars,” said Sheriff Clarmont.

According to the sheriff, the suspects used jacks and then patio blocks to block up the vehicles after the tires and rims were removed.

Within the past four months, several dealerships across the state from southern and mid-Michigan and now up to Cheboygan have been victims of this theft ring.

“At this time, we believe we are the farthest north this ring has traveled. We are working with law enforcement agencies across the state. At this time we know the target vehicles are special edition or upgraded rims on Fords, Chryslers and Lincolns. In many of the larcenies across the state, the GPS systems are also targeted,” said Clarmont.

It is believed that the theft ring is professional and may have radios for communication and vehicle lookouts.

“There is a strong probability that the same ring is responsible for others across the state,” said Clarmont.

The sheriff is asking that if anyone observed anything suspicious Friday night into Saturday morning to contact eh department at 231-627-3155.