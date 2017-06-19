Kalkaska County Court, Administrative Buildings Closed Due To Bomb Threat

Cheboygan County Sheriff Department says they were dispatched to Fernelius Ford on North Straits Highway for larceny of several tires off of new vehicles early Saturday morning.
Traverse City police detectives are trying to put the pieces together after a heated argument turned deadly Sunday morning.
The 44th Treasure of the United States was sworn into office, making Jovita Carranza the 16th woman to hold the job.
Kalkaska County court and administrative buildings, along with the sheriff’s office administrative services are closed because of a bomb threat.
The Supreme Court has struck down a North Carolina law that prohibits convicted sex offenders from using social networking sites, like Facebook and Twitter.
An attacker is likely dead after driving into a police vehicle in a popular area of Paris.
Charges against a Northern Michigan physical therapy provider, accused of healthcare fraud and sex crimes against a patient, have all been dismissed.
The Supreme Court says Muslim men that were detained after the Sept. 11 attacks cannot sue top U.S. law enforcement officials.
The Supreme Court has agreed to take on one of its most important cases in a decade: deciding on the way lawmakers determine voter districts.
The Supreme Court ruled governments can’t refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive.
An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.
A Mecosta County woman is alive after four Good Samaritans pulled her from her burning car.
A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US 131 and M-42.
Evart Police say they have recovered a stolen vehicle thanks to the public's help.
Traverse City police detectives are trying to put the pieces together after a heated argument turned deadly Sunday morning.
Chippewa County deputies are looking for whoever is responsible for stealing road signs from a nonprofit.
The search for seven missing U.S. Navy sailors is over after divers found their bodies still aboard a U.S. destroyer off the coast of Japan.
New reports show Tsunamis happen on the Great Lakes too.
Michael is originally from Northern Michigan and returns home after working in Minot, ND the past two years. Michael grew up in Cadillac and graduated from Cadillac High School. He went to college in