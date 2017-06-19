Kalkaska County Court, Administrative Buildings Closed Due To Bomb Threat

Kalkaska County court and administrative buildings, along with the sheriff’s office administrative services are closed because of a bomb threat.

The Kalkaska County sheriff says that Monday around 11:48 a.m., the Kalkaska County Clerk’s Office received a voicemail claiming there was going to be a bomb in the courthouse.

The buildings were immediately evacuated and will be closed until further notice.

The sheriff wants to assure residents that there is no immediate danger outside of the County Complex.

The sheriff says all precautionary measures are being taken to ensure citizens can safely return to the County Complex before services reopen.