Supreme Court Strikes Down N. Caroline Law Banning Sex Offenders from Social Media

The Supreme Court has struck down a North Carolina law that prohibits convicted sex offenders from using social networking sites, like Facebook and Twitter.

The justices made their unanimous ruling Monday.

A lower state court upheld the law, claiming it deals with the virtual world in the same way states keep sex offenders out of playgrounds and other areas children regularly visit.

The justices rejected the argument, instead weighing free speech rights against a state's interest in protecting its citizens from sexual abuse of minors.