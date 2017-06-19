Traverse City Police Investigating After Heated Argument Turns Deadly

Traverse City police detectives are trying to put the pieces together after a heated argument turned deadly Sunday morning.

Police say they got the call around 4 a.m. from a homeowner on Barlow Street, where 56-year-old Daniel McKaye was killed inside a home.

Police say they're still working out a timeline, but around 4 a.m. they got a call from the man who lived at the home saying there was an incident.

Police arrived and saw McKaye with several stab wounds, and tried to do all they could to resuscitate him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homeowner told police they were arguing and this was all out of self-defense, but police are still investigating this as a homicide.

Police say there is a witness that was drinking with both men earlier in the night but left before the argument got heated.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we work to bring you more details on air and online.