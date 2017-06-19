Charges Dropped Against Physical Therapy Provider Accused Of Fraud, Sex Crimes

Charges against a Northern Michigan physical therapy provider, accused of healthcare fraud and sex crimes against a patient, have all been dismissed.

It’s a story we've been following since Vijay Kumar was first accused two years ago.

The Ogemaw County prosecutor says she has dropped fraud charges involving five of Kumar's adapt physical therapy businesses, without prejudice.

This means the prosecutor can file the charges again in the future.

She also says a judge dismissed second degree Criminal Sexual Conduct charges without prejudice.

An investigation by the United States Health and Human Services is still ongoing.

In a release, Kumar says he plans to fight back.