The Supreme Court says Muslim men that were detained after the Sept. 11 attacks cannot sue top U.S. law enforcement officials.

On Monday, a 4-2 vote by the justices ended a long-running lawsuit against former Attorney General John Ashcroft, former FBI Director Robert Mueller and other top Bush administration officials.

Muslim men who were detained for months in harsh conditions in a Brooklyn jail after the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon filed the suit.

The men were seeking damages against Ashcroft, Mueller, former immigration chief James Ziglar and the man who ran the federal jail.

A lower court can still re-examine claims against the jailer.

Only six of the nice justices were eligible to take part in the case.